Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, has decided to take a break from social media following a chemical burn in her eye. She did not mention how she was injured but told her fans, friends and family members on Instagram that she was unable to see through her eye.

Loreal uploaded a picture of her eye scan that showed the part where the damage had occurred. The caption of the image was:

"Sorry I've been out of touch but I've been suffering from a chemical burn on my eye since this weekend. 30% of my cornia has been burned and I can't see that well. I promise I'll be in touch soon."

To reassure those who might have felt she was "ignoring" them, she wrote a message that read:

"I promise I'm not ignoring my calls and texts, it's just better for me to have my eyes close as it heals. ... Heck, writing all of this was a task."

She is famous as a wardrobe stylist and a philanthropist on social media and in the Texas Longhorns fandom. Often known as the "Fist Lady of Texas," she enjoys styling herself in designer ensembles and creating interesting looks by pairing bold and unconventional clothing pieces.

Loreal not only wears outfits from high-end luxurious brands like Balmain, but she also turns up to Texas Longhorns' football games in glamorous clothes.

Steve Sarkisian will get ready to face opponents as SEC member

As per NIH, the healing time for ocular injuries may take 8 to 20 days, allowing ample time for Loreal's recovery before the fall arrives. When she's back to her usual self, fans can look forward to her continued presence in the stands as Steve Sarkisian-led Longhorns are now members of the SEC.

Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners will join the conference in the fall of 2024. The head coach is ready to rebuild Texas and face other top programs during the college football season.

"When I took the job and I was meeting with Chris Del Conte and Jay Hartzell, our president, and what was needed and how are you gonna build it. You talk about your plan," Steve Sarkisian said as per the Athlon Sports.

"And I said then, we're gonna have to build a roster that can compete with and ultimately beat Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Because those are those perennial teams that are in those final four games. That's the goal at Texas, to go win a national championship."

When asked about changes within the team, Steve Sarkisian said that there would be none, as the team was preparing to play at the highest level, just like their top opponents.