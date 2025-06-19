"Texas has a horrible defense": CFB fans unhappy over No. 1 DL in 2026 class James Johnson's decision to meet Steve Sarkisian

Four-star defensive lineman James Johnson remains a top defensive priority for Texas in the 2026 recruiting class. His connection with the Longhorns continues to strengthen, as he's scheduled for an official visit to Steve Sarkisian’s program this weekend, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Johnson had initially planned to visit Syracuse on June 20 but has now chosen to head to Texas instead. He had also canceled a May 30 visit to Syracuse in favor of visiting Georgia.

Fans were quick to react to the news of Johnson’s Texas visit.

"Texas has a horrible defense I wouldn’t do it," one wrote.

"Most desperate team in CFB proving it to the rest of the country," one wrote.

"Bad decision young man," a netizen wrote.

"Donors might go bankrupt soon with as much money they’re giving these kids to come on visits and commit. Bc we all know Sark can’t recruit defense," one added.

According to On3, Johnson is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. The announcement of his visit to Texas brought immediate happiness among Longhorns fans.

"Bring him Home Sark!! Hook'em," one wrote.

"Very wise decision," another added.

James Johnson transferred to Northwestern High School in Miami before his senior year. Ahead of this week's Texas trip, he took official visits to Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State in May and June.

James Johnson made an impactful visit to Texas in April

As a junior in the 2024 season, James Johnson recorded 60 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, five sacks and five quarterback hurries in nine games.

According to On3, Florida is the most likely destination for Johnson with a 32.1% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Miami (17%) and Florida State (12.2%).

However, Texas has an opportunity to shift the momentum when Johnson makes a return visit, which will be his second trip after attending the Longhorns City Limits event in April.

"I liked how welcoming they were with me and how good the coaches are, but my favorite thing about Texas is how they practice," Johnson said to On3 in April. "I know they will be a great team in this upcoming season.”

If James Johnson commits to Texas, he will join fellow four-star defensive linemen Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells in the 2026 class. The Longhorns have 13 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 17 in the nation.

