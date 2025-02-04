Texas insider hails Longhorns’ “elite recruiter” after Steve Sarkisian & Co. retain him

Texas Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice is staying put, a huge victory for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Despite interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys, Choice will return to Texas, ensuring stability for one of the nation's top running back rooms.

Texas insider and recruiting analyst CJ Vogel praised the decision, calling Choice an “elite recruiter” with a proven ability to develop talent. On Monday, Vogel tweeted:

“Retaining Tashard Choice is huge for Texas and Steve Sarkisian. An elite recruiter with a tremendous ability to develop his room,” he wrote. “Texas is looking to have its 5th RB selected in the upcoming NFL Draft in the three years Choice has been on the Texas staff.”

Choice’s impact is undeniable — Texas is set to have its fifth running back selected in the NFL Draft in three years under his leadership.

Since joining Texas, Choice has transformed the Longhorns' backfield, developing standouts like Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks while securing top recruits like CJ Baxter, Quintrevion Wisner and Christian Clark. His work helped Brooks rise from a third-string role to RB1, showcasing his ability to elevate players.

Choice’s commitment to Texas likely comes down to financial stability. While an NFL job might seem enticing, an assistant position wouldn’t necessarily offer the same salary or career trajectory as his current role.

Tashard Choice’s career began as a Cowboys intern

A former NFL running back, Tashard Choice was drafted by the Cowboys in 2008 after playing at Oklahoma and Georgia Tech. He played for four teams, rushing for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns, before transitioning to coaching. His career began as a Cowboys intern before stops at North Texas and Georgia Tech led him to Texas under Sarkisian.

While Choice is a rising star in coaching, his lack of coordinator experience makes a coaching leap uncertain. For now, his continued presence at Texas strengthens the Longhorns' recruiting and player development, potentially setting them up for long-term success.

