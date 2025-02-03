Texas coach Tashard Choice has reportedly made decision regarding future after Dallas Cowboys interview

Tashard Choice is among the hottest commodities on the Texas Longhorns' coaching staff. The team's running backs coach, he was key to Texas becoming a running back factory in recent years as he molded Roschon Johnson, Bijan Robinson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

So, it's not that much of a surprise that NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, have approached him to make the step up to the pros.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tashard Choice staying with the Texas Longhorns?

Tashard Choice is staying put with the Texas Longhorns. According to Clarence Hill Jr., the former Cowboys running back has rejected the advances of Jerry Jones' franchise.

The report adds that the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders were also interested in hiring Choice. However, the Longhorns are ready to give Choice a significant pay raise to keep him on staff for the foreseeable future.

This will give the Longhorns continuity as they improve their run game ahead of the 2025 college football season. The program has players like Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Christian Clark in one of the country's most talented running back rooms.

Expand Tweet

Why did the Dallas Cowboys approach Tashard Choice?

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and they're trying to surround him with talented coaches and coordinators. Jerry Jones knows Tashard Choice well, having selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL draft. Choice appeared 54 times for the Cowboys, racking up eight touchdowns in the process.

Choice ended his NFL career in 2014 and has since become a successful coach at the NCAA level. So, a move to the Cowboys would have been a full-circle moment for him. Furthermore, his track record of developing elite running backs would have been a plus for the rebuilding.

However, Choice will remain with the Longhorns for the time being. He'll now focus on helping Steve Sarkisian's team make another deep postseason run next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.