Texas players in College football hall of fame ballot 2026: List of Longhorns stars that made it ft Casey Hampton

The National Football Foundation has revealed the list of candidates on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, including former Texas Longhorns star Casey Hampton. On Monday, the NFF released the list of players and coaches eligible for consideration.

The NFF has an open voting process for its members to decide who should be inducted. Fans can pay $60 for a one-year membership or be a lifetime member for $1,000. The voting will continue until July 1, when the NFF Honors Court will decide who will be featured in the 2026 class.

Texas Longhorns players on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Casey Hampton is the only former player for the Texas Longhorns who is on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame. The retired defensive tackle had a successful career with the team and has the potential to surpass other players during the NFF membership voting.

Trending

NFF selected former Texas defensive back Michael Huff for this year's class. Huff will be inducted on Dec. 9, alongside other former college football stars, including Michael Vick and Michael Strahan.

Hampton is hopeful that he has done enough in his college football career to earn the opportunity to be honored by the NFF.

Casey Hampton's career with the Texas Longhorns

Retired defensive tackle Casey Hampton played four seasons for the Longhorns from 1997 to 2000. Hampton achieved a career total of 329 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 9.0 forced fumbles.

The highlight of his college football career was in the 2000 season. He finished with 78 total tackles and four forced fumbles. AS a senior, he led the Longhorns in tackles and contributed to their 9-3 record.

One of his best performances of the 2000 season was in Texas's 52-10 win against the Louisiana-Lafayette Red Cajuns on Sep. 9, 2000. Hampton ended the matchup with seven total tackles (four solo) and two forced fumbles. His last game with the Longhorns was in their 35-30 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 29, 2000. He concluded his final contest in college football with two tackles.

His performance throughout the 2000 season led to Hampton winning the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He entered the 2001 NFL draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round with the 19th pick. Hampton played 12 seasons with the NFL franchise and won two Super Bowls. The former defensive tackle retired after the 2012 season, achieving 374 total tackles (209 solo), nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

The Longhorns honored Hampton's legacy by inducting him into their Hall of Honor in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.