Texas QB Arch Manning flexes dunking skills on basketball court via latest IG post

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has already created a lot of hype surrounding his collegiate career. He spent the last two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers. Despite this, Manning has already showcased his championship-level caliber during the limited time he got on the field.

However, it seems like football is not the only sport Manning has a knack for. In a viral video posted on Instagram by "overtime" on Thursday, the Texas QB flexed his basketball skills on the court.

In the clip, Manning showcased his jumping and ball-handling skills during a basketball session with friends. The quarterback also boasted his dunking skills with a windmill dunk that has taken social media by storm.

With Quinn Ewers declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, Manning is considered to be the undisputed starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next season. During their 2024 season, he did start in a few games when Ewers was injured.

He redshirted his freshman year as the third-string QB behind Ewers and Maalik Murphy in 2023. As a backup during the 2024 season, Arch Manning recorded 939 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing two interceptions.

College football analyst compares Arch Manning to ex-Heisman-winning QB Tim Tebow

There is a lot of hype surrounding Arch Manning's debut season as the QB1 of the Texas Longhorns in 2025. ESPN analyst Marty Smith made a bold statement about the quarterback and compared him to Florida legend Tim Tebow.

During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Smith predicted Manning would have the same level of influence and hype Tebow had during his collegiate career with the Gators when he led them to two national championships.

"Just know this, brother: it's going to be Tim Tebow-level hysteria this fall when we go to Austin, Texas, when he (Arch Manning) is behind center for the full-time for the first time," Smith said. "It's going to be like it was with Tebow at Florida. Everywhere they go, they're gonna be rockstars. And that is what I anticipate, and I think that is what we're gonna see."

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns had a good run during their debut year in the SEC during the 2024 season. They finished with a 13-3 record while also competing for the conference title, which they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns also made it to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for their fans, they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic CFP semifinal game, bringing an end to their national title hopes. It will be interesting to see if Arch Manning can do what Ewers failed to do and lead the program to a national championship next season.

