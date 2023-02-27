Texas secessionist proposes radical overhaul of college football championship game

It's no secret how big football is in Texas and how many NFL stars originate in the Lone Star state. The movie Friday Night Lights shows how big and popular the sport is in the state.

From the youth level to the high school level to the college level to the pro level, Texas is by far the biggest football state in the country.

Recently, a Texas secessionist proposed a radical idea of how the college national championship should be played.

He thinks that Texas should be its own state and that the winner of the state of Texas for college football should face the winner of the other states:

"There is nothing morally I have in common with someone from New York. We don't share anything in common. Don't say football. Everyone in the country likes football, I understand that. It's gotta be a little bit deeper than that.

"I'd be willing to do that. Texas vs. all of ya'll. National Championship game vs. the winner of uh, Texas. The winner of Texas plays the winner of the US in the final championship game."

So far, TCU has been the only Texas college team to play in the new format, and they lost 65-7 in the national championship.

The last time a Texas team won the national championship was in 2005 when the Texas Longhorns won and defeated the USC Trojans.

Who are the best Texas college football teams?

Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU

Although Texas has many powerhouse college football teams and breeds many football athletes, they wouldn't fare well under the proposal.

The TCU Frog Horns out of Fort Worth competed last season for the national championship as they finished the season 13-2. At 8-5, the Texas Longhorns ranked No. 25 to close out the 2022-2023 college football season.

The UTSA Roadrunners finished 11-3 last season. Texas Tech, like Texas, finished the season 8-5. The SMU Mustangs finished the season 7-6.

Other Texas teams, such as Rice, UTEP, Texas A&M, and Baylor, finished the season with losing records.

