Texas star Michael Taaffe and GF Charlotte take on hiking in Whiteside Mountain, North Carolina ahead of 2025 CFB season

Texas will once again lean on one of its most dependable defenders as defensive back Michael Taaffe returns for his senior season. The stalwart wrapped up an excellent 2024 campaign with 78 tackles, 40 of which were solo, along with six tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

As he trains through the summer, Taaffe is also spending time off the field with his girlfriend, Charlotte. In an Instagram story she posted on Saturday, the couple was seen smiling at the summit of the Whiteside Mountain trail.

“Made it to the top!” the caption of the photo read.

Charlotte Turner and Michael Taaffe (Image credit: Instagram/@charlotteturner2)

While it is unclear when the two began dating, Charlotte was frequently seen supporting Taaffe throughout the 2024 season, as he led the Longhorns to the college football playoff semifinals, culminating in a 13-3 record, which ended with a loss to eventual champions Ohio State.

According to her Instagram feed, Charlotte graduated from the University of Texas this spring and is an interior designer.

Michael Taaffe named preseason All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation

Michael Taaffe has been named a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, one of the five major selectors for All-America honors. Taaffe is on the second team, while his Longhorn teammates Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill were named to the first team.

The foundation is based in New Haven and was founded in 1967. It is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Walter Camp, the “Father of American Football.” Their All-American teams are selected annually by FBS head coaches and sports information directors, and are usually announced in December.

Entering his fifth season, Michael Taaffe has proven himself as one of the Longhorns’ most valuable defenders. A former walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School, he started every game in 2024 and was a cornerstone in helping his team achieve the No. 3 ranking in total defense and No. 7 in passing defense.

His performance in 2024 also earned him second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and recognition as a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the top college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

