Texas star Jonah Williams shares one-word reaction to Blake Gideon's reported departure

Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon is set to leave his alma mater for the defensive coordinator role at Georgia Tech, according to Inside Texas. The news broke Thursday, prompting a one-word reaction from Longhorns safety Jonah Williams.

“Man,” he tweeted on X.

Gideon has played a pivotal role in shaping Texas’ secondary over the past four seasons, coaching standout safeties like Michael Taaffe, Andrew Mukuba, Derek Williams Jr., and Anthony Cook. Under his guidance, the Longhorns’ pass defense ranked among the nation’s best in 2024, allowing just 173.8 passing yards per game (7th) and surrendering only 0.6 passing touchdowns per game (tied for 1st).

His contributions also extended to recruiting, helping Texas land top defensive back prospects.

Gideon, a former Longhorns safety who played from 2008 to 2011, was a four-year starter and two-time team captain under Mack Brown. Before returning to Texas, he served as Ole Miss’ special teams coordinator in 2020 and held assistant roles at Houston, Georgia State, and Florida.

At Georgia Tech, he replaces Tyler Santucci, who left after one season to become the Baltimore Ravens’ linebackers coach.

Meanwhile, coach Brent Key, who led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-6 (5-3 ACC) record in 2024, has now guided the program to back-to-back bowl-eligible seasons.

Texas Longhorns' defense will remain strong in 2025 despite Blake Gideon's departure

Blake Gideon, former safeties coach for the Texas Longhorns - Source: Imagn

CJ Vogel of On Texas Football believes the Texas Longhorns' defense will remain strong in 2025 despite Blake Gideon's departure to Georgia Tech. Vogel emphasized that the new safety coach will inherit a talented core, including standout defensive back Michael Taafe.

Several key players are expected to anchor the Longhorns' defense next season:

Michael Taafe – A defensive leader last season, Taafe tallied 78 total tackles (40 solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Anthony Hill Jr. – One of the SEC’s top defenders, Hill Jr. recorded 113 total tackles (fifth in the conference) and 8.0 sacks (eighth).

Brad Spence – The former Arkansas linebacker contributed 71 tackles (34 solo), 4.5 sacks, and one interception over two seasons with the Razorbacks.

The Longhorns finished the 2024 season with a 13-3 record, advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Their defense ranked first in the SEC in total yards allowed per game (283.7).

Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

