Texas Tech HC sheds light on retirement talks

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a bit of a resurgence in recent years. Although they have not reached a championship game, they have had four straight winning seasons, three of which were with head coach Joey McGuire at the helm.

On Friday, Joey McGuire appeared on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" to talk about his career. Notably, McGuire, who is 53 years old, explained that he never plans to retire.

"It's hard but there are moments. I always tell everybody and I will to the day that I die, which will be the day that I stop coaching because I'll never retire. I just love what I do. I just can't think of not doing this. There are critical moments that you are hired by the right people and you're pushed by the right people." [3:30]

"Robert Woods was the high school coach I worked for for nine years. He's the most organized, detailed man I've met in my life. Totally changed the way that I look at stuff. Then Matt Rhule, if I don't have those two guys in my life then I'm not sitting here in front of you right now. So it is easy to say those two things, those were the moments that changed my career."

McGuire was hired by the Texas Tech Red Raiders before the start of the 2022 season and he has done a good job of building the program up. This was his first head coaching job at the college level. Previously, he was an assistant head coach at Baylor behind Matt Rhule.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire agrees with Deion Sanders' idea for spring games

Many college football teams have canceled their spring games this year because of the expanded college football playoff format. Deion Sanders is someone who has spoken out against this trend, saying he thinks teams should treat spring games like the NFL's preseason. He even said it would be great for two teams to practice together in the spring and scrimmage often.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire agreed with Deion Sanders, suggesting on March 21st that the Red Raiders and Colorado Buffaloes get together for spring practice in Dallas.

Expand Tweet

Under the current NCAA rules, teams are not allowed to face each other in spring practice or in spring exhibition games. However, it would be interesting to see if that changes with coaches like Deion Sanders and Joey McGuire speaking in favor of it.

