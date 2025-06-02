Texas Tech QB Behren Morton sends 4-word message after Manning Passing Academy invite

Texas Tech Raiders signal-caller Behren Morton just had the best season of his career in 2024 as he showed his potential as a starting college football quarterback. He threw for 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions as he led the Red Raiders to a winning season, with an overall record of 8-4, while starting all 12 games for the school.

Now, as he enters his final season of college football, Morton has received a prestigious invite to the Manning Passing Academy. This is a recognition of his skills and achievements last season.

He shared the news through his Instagram story on Saturday, with the following commentary on top of the announcement:

"Excited for this opportunity," wrote Morton.

Behren Morton post on Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy is a four-day, invite-only, football clinic held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Manning family hosts the camp, and it's supposed to give invitees a chance to rub shoulders with NFL coaches and players.

The event was first hosted by Archie Manning in 1996 at Tulane University. In 2005, the camp moved to Nicholls State.

Behren Morton on Mack Leftwich's offensive scheme

In his final college season, Behren Morton will work under a new offensive scheme with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, having brought in offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich from Texas State.

In April, Morton spoke with the press and let them know about his excitement about working in the new system:

"There's so much to be excited about," Morton said. "Coach Leftwich's offense is very diverse. A lot of deep choice (routes). We're going to be pushing the ball down the field with Caleb Douglas and Reggie outside. Those guys can roll, so we're going to let them roll. .There's obviously some new plays, but for the most part, it's from the same branch of the air raid."

Under Mack Leftwich's leadership on offense at Texas State, the Bobcats reached their first two bowl games. They won both their First Responder Bowl participations in 2023 and 2024, while earning an overall record of 8-5 both years.

