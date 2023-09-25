Texas Tech QB injury: Will Tyler Shough be able to play against Houston in Week 5? Cougars QB's medical setback explored

Tyler Shough was carted off the field in Texas Tech's road loss to West Virginia on Saturday. He's likely ruled out of the Game 5 contest against Houston.

Shough was the Red Raiders' starting quarterback and is in his senior season. Unfortnately, against West Virginia, he suffered a broken fibula and will require surgery, which will likely end his season.

The news is no doubt disappointing, especially for Shough, who has now had three seasons cut short due to injuries. In 2021, he broke his collarbone in the fourth game of the year and missed the rest of the season. The very next season, he broke his collarbone in the season opener but returned for the final month.

Before the injury against West Virginia, Shough was 2-of-6 for three yards and ran for 12 yards on four carries before getting knocked out in the first quarter.

Who will replace Tyler Shough?

With Tyler Shough needing surgery, Texas Tech will likely turn to redshirt sophomore Behren Morton against Houston in Week 5. The Red Raiders will be at home against the Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET before heading to Baylor the next week.

In the game against the Cougars, Morton will be the starting quarterback. He has played 13 games. In his freshman season, Morton played two games before he redshirted, going 1-for-3 for 0 yards.

The next season, Morton played nine games going 96-for-169 for 1,117 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He saw most of the game action when Tyler Shough went down with an injury last season.

This season, Morton has played two games, going 21-for-50 for 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Backing up Morton for the foreseeable future will be freshman Jake Strong.

Texas Tech off to a poor start in 2023

Texas Tech entered the season with a ton of promise, as Tyler Shough was expected to make the offense one of the best in the Big 12.

In Week 1, the Red Raiders lost 35-33 in overtime to Wyoming and followed that up with a 38-30 loss to Oregon. Texas Tech won their first game two weeks ago as the Red Raiders blew out Tarleton State 41-3 at home.

Texas Tech fell to 1-3 on the year following the loss to West Virginia on Saturday.