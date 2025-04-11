Texas WR Isaiah Bond opens up after turning himself in over sexual assault allegations

Texas WR and NFL-bound Isaiah Bond found himself in hot water over an outstanding sexual assault warrant against him. On Thursday morning, Bond turned himself in to Frisco Police and was later released from Collin County jail on a $25,000 bail.

The news was first released by NFL insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN after confirmation from Frisco Police about his decision to appear before the department. This comes merely two weeks before the 2025 NFL draft, scheduled to happen at Green Bay on April 24.

Hours after the news went public, the 21-year-old released a statement on X and Instagram asking his fans and followers to hold on before jumping to any conclusions. Bond claimed the accusations to be “patently false” and vowed to fight until the end. He asked for privacy and confirmed full cooperation with concerned authorities for the investigation.

"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said in his virtual statement on Thursday.

“I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence,” he added.

The wideout has been a star athlete in college football, where he joined the Longhorns program in 2024 after spending two years at Tuscaloosa under the leadership of Nick Saban.

Last year he racked up 540 yards for 34 receptions and recorded five touchdowns. Similarly, he rushed for 98 yards and scored a touchdown. In his first two years at Alabama, Bond recorded 888 yards for 65 receptions.

Will the recent accusations affect Isaiah Bond's NFL draft stock?

Looking at the current scenario, it is highly unlikely that Isaiah Bond's draft stock will take a hit. He hasn't been convicted yet, as the investigations are still ongoing. As of now, there is no confirmation about the charges against him and the further legal proceedings.

As per Mel Kiper's NFL mock draft, Isaiah Bond could be a second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers at No. 57 overall. His agility and foot skills while running routes make him a unique prospect in the upcoming draft.

More updates on the allegations are yet to arrive.

