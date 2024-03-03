Xavier Worthy broke the Combine record in the most coveted drill, the 40-yard dash at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. That prompted his mom, Nicky Nicole to give a special shout out to her son through a social media post.

After Worthy broke the record set in 2017, Nicky took to X to let the world know what happened. Her son was now the fastest guy in the history of the NFL Combine. While that doesn't guarantee that he would be as good in the league, it certainly does help grab eyeballs before the draft, exactly what Worthy would have hoped for.

Here is what Xavier Worthy’s mom had to say after the former Texas Longhorns wide receiver’s record breaking 40-yard dash on Saturday.

“MY SON is the fastest guy in the history of the NFL Combine! #historymade,” she wrote in a tweet.

Worthy ran an electrifying 40-yard dash in just 4.21 seconds, stunning the football world and the scouts at the Combine’s premier event. He beat the previous best of 4.22 seconds by a margin of just 0.01 set by the former Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross III.

Ross set it at the 2017 NFL Combine before being picked ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in that year's draft. Will Worthy's draft stock get a similar boost after he set the track on fire?

Xavier Worthy NFL Draft projection

Well, Xavier Worthy's draft stock has certainly skyrocketed after he broke the Combine 40-yard dash record. At the very least, he has made everyone start talking about him just over a month away from the draft. The likes of three Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Cheetah of the NFL, Tyreek Hill were left stunned by the timing. That really bodes well for the former Longhorns WR.

Worthy might go in the first round of the draft in Detroit on April 25. There are many teams who need wideouts to strengthen their rosters and one of them is Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. So it is possible that fans might get to see the reigning Super Bowl MVP throwing to the fastest man in NFL history.

Where do you think Worthy will land in the draft? Do share your thoughts in the comments.