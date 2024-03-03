Xavier Worthy is officially the fastest man in NFL history.

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns wide receiver broke the Draft Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash when he set a 4.21, 0.04 seconds better than what John Ross achieved in 2017. He had initially done a 4.25, but decided that he still had enough energy to try to surpass the record - which he did.

Fans were impressed, with some predicting on X(formerly Twitter) where he would end up:

"Welcome to Kansas City," an user posted

Will Chiefs really draft Xavier Worthy? Analyzing his potential role in defending Super Bowl champions' roster

Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are undergoing another roster overhaul. And could Xavier Worthy be plart of that new chapter?

Last Wednesday, they somewhat surprised their fanbase by releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He might have regressed in the regular season, setting career-lows in every category. But he proved valuable come playoff time, sealing the AFC Championship Game at the Baltimore Ravens with a 32-yard third-down pass just before the two-minute warning. He also scored a touchdown at Super Bowl LVIII two weeks later.

This leaves the Chiefs with a little less depth in the WR room. Kadarius Toney became one of the league's biggest scapegoats in recent memory for his game-costing mistakes, from the usual dropped passes to an offside penalty that cancelled a lateral pass-into-touchdown play against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Rashee Rice did emerge as a dependable threat as the season progressed, but even then he could do only so much.

The others (Skyy Moore and Justin Watson, to name a few) have not had much impact on the field, leaving Travis Kelce to have to carry the passing game again, even as opposing defenses start to realize that they can just double-team him. As a result, noted draft analyst Mel Kiper has foreseen general manager Brett Veach pursuing Worthy in both his mock drafts.

FanSided's Cody Williams shares a similar sentiment. On Saturday, he said:

"Worthy is the type of player to really change the calculus for this offense. He could slip seamlessly into that MVS role, running a plethora of vertical routes and taking the top off of defenses, but do so much more reliably while also opening up the middle of the field for Rice and Travis Kelce."

Veach will have seven picks in the Draft, including no. 32.