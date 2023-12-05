"Thank you Lord" - Bo Nix' GF Izzy Smoke shares wholesome reaction to Oregon QB's Heisman nomination

A top NFL draft prospect and Oregon Ducks quarterback, Bo Nix has been nominated for the Heisman Trophy after an impressive season. As he competes against three finalists, his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, shared her excitement with a touching video on Instagram. It captured the moment Nix’s name was announced on TV.

Before the announcement, Izzy shared a video of Nix sprinting towards the TV room, eagerly anticipating the results. The couple has had a whirlwind few years together.

Via her Instagram today, Smoke put out a post which was captioned with a simple message:

"Thank you Lord," and a crying emoji with a white heart.

Nix's nomination comes as a result of his outstanding performance this season. In 13 games, he has thrown for an impressive 4,145 yards and 46 total touchdowns.

After three years at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon in 2022 and has become one of the best players in the country.

Bo Nix is the fourth Oregon Duck to become a Heisman finalist, joining Joey Harrington (2001), LaMichael James (2010) and Marcus Mariota, the 2014 winner.

Not much wait ahead lies for him, as the winner will be announced at a ceremony in New York on December 9.

The Ducks' QB Bo Nix dazzles in his first season

In the year 2022, Bo Nix had an outstanding season. The talented quarterback participated in a total of 13 games, starting each and every one of them.

He led his team to an impressive 10-3 record and completed 71.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,593 yards and averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.

Nix threw 29 touchdown passes with only 7 interceptions. His passer rating of 165.7 earned applause from fans and coaches alike.

Bo Nix also excelled in rushing, with 89 attempts for 510 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Bo Nix spreads his wings with the Oregon Ducks

In 2023, Bo Nix continued his top-notch performances. He participated in a total of 13 games. With his persistence and hard work, his team was able to secure a staggering record of 11 wins and just 2 losses.

Bo Nix’s passing prowess was remarkable, completing 77.2 percent of his passes for 4,145 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt.

He threw a superb 40 touchdown passes and only had 3 interceptions. His amazing passer rating was 186.2.

Nix also boosted the team’s rushing offense with 53 attempts for 228 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and scoring 6 touchdowns.

Bo Nix played for the Auburn Tigers during the 2019, 20, and 21 seasons before that. He has risen to the top this season and might well be on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.