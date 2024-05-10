“Thanks for the party” — $14M-worth Lane Kiffin appreciates daughter Landry Kiffin for special birthday celebration

Lane Kiffin took to social media to share a snap with daughter Landry Kiffin from his birthday celebration. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach thanked her for the special party she threw for him. The snap showed a candle in an ice cream sundae as Kiffin posed with his daughter.

Kiffin turned 49 on Thursday and took some time out to celebrate the special day with his loved ones. He is preparing the Rebels for a challenge in the upcoming 2024 college football season. But some moments are always more important than work, and family time on a birthday is surely one of them.

Here is the snap shared by Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from a special birthday party thrown by his daughter Landry Kiffin.

“Thanks for the party Landry,” he wrote in a post on X.

The father-daughter duo share a close bond and have been seen together at numerous celebrations. Landry posted a snap of her dad with Joey Chestnut when the competitive-eating superstar appeared at the Ole Miss Spring game back in April. The hot dog eating contest had stolen the show at the Grove Bowl then like the ice cream sundae and candle did on Kiffin's birthday.

Landry Kiffin was seen celebrating a friend's birthday just a few days ago. Whether it's a small celebration for Lane Kiffin, who has a $14 million net worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth), or a big one among friends, the 18-year-old seems to be an expert in taking care of celebrations.

When Lane Kiffin turned down the Auburn job due to Landry Kiffin

Another point in Lane Kiffin's life that showed her bond with his daughter Landry Kiffin was when he was offered to take over the Auburn Tigers. It happened last year, but he turned down the offer and credited Landry for convincing him to stay at Ole Miss for her.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did," Kiffin said. "When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard,” he said on the issue.

Landry attends Ole Miss for her bachelor's program and wanted her dad to stay close to her. According to the Rebels head coach, he realized that it wasn't about him at all but about his daughter.

