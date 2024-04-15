"LFG": Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shares photo of her dad with Joey Chestnut following hotdog eat contest invitation during spring game

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin brought excitement to the traditional 7-on-7’s Grove Bowl game with a diverse array of activities, including a dunk contest and tug-of-war. However, the hot dog-eating competition with superstar Joey Chestnut stole the show.

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her father alongside world Joey Chestnut, captioning the post

"LFG"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot via Instagram

Despite being amateur competitors in competitive eating, the Rebels received valuable advice from Chestnut himself.

“You've got to practice and ignore your feelings," Chestnut said. "Your body's going to be telling you a lot of things. You've listened to your body your whole life, and you've got to ignore those feelings."

The Grove Bowl Games ended with a victory for the Red Team, edging out the Blue Team by a narrow margin of 71-70.

Also read: PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin has fun time with girl friends during exciting night out

Grove Bowl: How did Lane Kiffin get Joey Chestnut?

The Ole Miss coach got the college football enthusiasts excited by landing competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut for the Rebels' "Grove Bowl Games" spring event.

Kiffin bet high on the event with an unconventional approach to promote his program, choosing competitive eating heavyweight Joey Chestnut. When asked how he got Chestnut to agree, Kiffin responded:

“Slid into DM’s”

The addition of Joey Chestnut gave a twist to the typical spring scrimmage with a series of entertaining competitions. The highly anticipated hot dog eating contest featuring Chestnut, a 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, was the highlight of the event.

Kiffin was in awe of Chestnut's success in competitive eating, referring to him as the "goat of goats" for his achievements.

“He took the one year off and I want to say it's 17 years otherwise to be the world champ at something. That's pretty cool to have him around,” Kiffin said.

In addition to the hot dog eating contest, the Grove Bowl Games will feature other engaging activities such as a dunk competition, an obstacle course, and fan involvement from Ole Miss' fraternity and sorority organizations.

Also read: PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shares snippets from an extravagant weekend in NYC ft. Knox Kiffin