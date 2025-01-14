“That ain’t going to work”: Shannon Sharpe suspects potential clashes between Deion Sanders & Jerry Jones as Cowboys HC rumors intensify

Rumors regarding Deion Sanders's future are intensifying. The possibility of the Colorado coach leaving for the Dallas Cowboys is once again on the table. Despite repeated public statements to the contrary, constant hearsay alleges that Coach Prime's true intention would be to leave for the NFL in 2025.

Much of this speculation centers around Sanders possibly joining Jerry Jones' Cowboys, a team he played with, in the 1990s. However, not everyone thinks this is a match made in heaven. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is one of those.

"Jerry don't want no coach," Sharpe said during Tuesday's edition of "First Take" on ESPN (3:50). "When was the last time Jerry had a player bigger than him? When was the last time Jerry had a coach bigger than him? Prime (Deion Sanders) shows up he's automatically bigger than Jerry. That ain't going to work. That's not going to work.

"Do I believe Time could resonate with the guys in the locker room? Because you're absolutely right Stephen A. (Smith), he's very affable. He has a way, he's played the game at an elite level. The highest of the high. That's what Prime is, but Jerry ain't going to allow that."

Shannon Sharpe believes Jerry Jones would openly contradict Deion Sanders' decision as a coach, undermining his authority with the players.

Jerry Jones discusses Dallas Cowboys vacancy with Deion Sanders

On Monday, the Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy, as Jerry Jones' Cowboys are in search of a new head coach. According to The Athletic's sources, Jones has already discussed the vacancy with Prime.

Deion Sanders himself confirmed to ESPN on Monday that he has been in contact with the owner of his former team.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Deion Sanders (+100) leads the odds to become their new head coach, according to USA Today. Philadephia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is next on the list with odds of +250.

