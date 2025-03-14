"That award actually looks super tough": Travis Hunter reveals excitement on receiving 'Emerging GOAT' honor

Travis Hunter is an emerging talent. His success at college football got even bigger when his name got announced for the inaugural Ali Center “Emerging G.O.A.T” trophy. This is something that's very special because of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's name being attributed to this honor.

Ad

After the Heisman success, this was one of the highest awards Hunter received and added to his resume. While speaking about the surreal moment of being the first-ever recipient, the 21-year-old mentioned that it was an achievement for his lifetime.

There have been many legendary athletes and other emerging superstars spanning across different sports in the country but being able to beat the competion and getting picked is something he cherishes forever.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“That’s tough—you know, receiving the award, especially being the first person to get it. They made the award for somebody like me, so being able to accept it was an honor,” Hunter shared his excitement on his podcast on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 10:41]

“Miss Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s wife, has always been cool. She’s always been the kind of person you can go to if you need anything, someone you can talk to. She’s very sweet, almost like another grandparent to me."

Ad

He added:

"So it was really nice to go back out there and accept the award. The award itself looks super tough, and I’m definitely excited to be the first person to receive it."

Travis Hunter opens up about his fandom for the legendary boxer

The announcement about the honor was made last week, where Ali Center president DeVone Holt mentioned that the award was given in recognition of a particular athlete's leadership and humanitarian activities beyond the realms of sports. Something that is greatly inspired by the legendary boxer's career and his life.

Ad

While giving the award, Ali's wife, Lonnie, gifted Travis Hunter a pair of signed boxing gloves from her personal collection. He said that it was a dream come true moment since growing up he fancied watching Ali's matches.

"His name was Cassius Clay first so the first thing I did was get a jacket that said that," Hunter said at the event, per courier journal. "He was the same person but he upgraded his mindset and he changed to a better person.:

Travis Hunter is a top NFL Draft prospect who should see his name being called by commish Roger Goodell in the first five picks. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are some of the potential destinations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place