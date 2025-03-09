Travis Hunter wins 'Emerging G.O.A.T' honor from Ali Center before NFL debut

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter added yet another achievement to his illustrious list of accolades. And it's none other than the inaugural Ali Center Award for the Emerging GOAT.

The 21-year-old is en route to the biggest stage of football as he enters the 2025 NFL draft, scheduled to be held in April at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin. Heading into the draft as one of the top prospects, this recent milestone adds more value to his resume.

Travis Hunter wins the coveted Ali Center honor

This was the first edition of the “Emerging G.O.A.T” award, which focuses on players who have conducted themselves exceptionally on and off the field.

It is inspired by the legacy of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, whose work has brought significant changes to the lives of people.

Travis Hunter

It was a great moment for a youngster like Travis Hunter to be named as the inaugural recipient. The trophy and his moment from the podium were captured by the Colorado Buffs' official Instagram handle.

Speaking about the significance of the award, Ali Center President and CEO DeVone Holt shared his two cents last week.

"This award that you're going to see Travis receive today and later tonight is really centered around not just his ability to function at the highest level on the football field but to truly step away from that space and operate with a great amount of compassion and function as a humanitarian in a way that begins to make the people around him better," Holt said per Courier Journal.

Similarly, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated the institution for announcing an award of this kind and picking Hunter as its first recipient.

"With this award that we're starting today, it is really exciting because it's about emerging greatness,” Greenberg said.

Apart from this latest achievement, Hunter had also won the 2024 Heisman and other honors like the Biletnikoff and Chuck Bednarik Awards. His overall dominance made him a hot subject in NFL circles.

According to the current draft order, Travis Hunter is expected to go off the board as a top-five pick. The Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall pick) are reportedly in contention for a generational talent, and Hunter could be their most likely choice. If they pass on him, the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants might pounce for a prospect like him.

