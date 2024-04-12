“That beard is so sick”- CFB world gushes over $45M worth Deion Sanders’ latest look as he rocks stylish khaki jumpsuit during spring training session

Deion Sanders has been leading some intense spring training sessions for his Colorado Buffaloes squad in recent days, laying the foundation of his second go with the team after a disappointing debut season in Boulder. During one such intense training session, he decided to try out a new look beard that has become a hit on social media.

Coach Prime took to Instagram to share his latest bearded look with the fans with a message of gratitude. In the snap, he can be seen rocking a stylish khaki jumpsuit with equally stylish shoes. The post indicated the NFL legend's positive outlook towards the upcoming college football season starting this fall.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had to say while sharing his latest bearded look in a fashionable jumpsuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Thank You Lord! For blessing us with another day to do what we love and glorify you,” he wrote in the caption while tagging the photographer Eli Millner.

The college football world was in love with Sanders' new look shown in the post. Fans complimented the Buffaloes boss on his new look with a white beard. Many even suggested that he make the bearded look a little more permanent. Here are a few of those fan reactions.

Fans asked Sanders to keep the look.

Some more reactions.

The snaps also featured Coach Prime's oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. Coach David Kelly could also be seen keeping an eye on the proceedings at the practice. But is the team ready to make a big step up to the Big 12 this upcoming term?

Deion Sanders laid emphasis on education for his Colorado athletes

Deion Sanders was angry with his Colorado squad and the reason was a complaint by a professor that the players don't focus on their academic pursuits. Coach Prime wasn't having it. He told the players that he was angry about the situation and that they needed to emphasize more on education.

"In this new collective and NIL state of mind, we've got youngsters that are all in on one side of the game. 90% or 95% of your roster ain't going pro, so coaches, we've got to emphasize education,” he said in a video shared by ‘Well Off Media'.

He emphasized the importance of life beyond sports and the next steps for the student-athletes if their pro dreams don't work out. He said that he would be darned if he let the youngsters get out of college life without anything to show for it.

Poll : Should the beard stay? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion