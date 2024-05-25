"That boy getting money": Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. reacts to dad's latest collaboration with Motorola

Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. reacted to his dad’s newest collaboration by resharing Coach Prime's Instagram post announcing the new deal for a signature smartwatch. He had a hilarious take on the new partnership.

Motorola has released a new Coach Prime Motorola watch, which will be available for fans through an in-store scheme. The Colorado boss had something to say about it. Coach Prime gave a strong message about the importance of time while announcing the new deal.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had to say about his new collaboration with Motorola.

“What time is it? PRIMETIME. Time is the most valuable coin we possess so let’s make it count,” Coach Prime wrote in the caption of the post.

His oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. re-shared the post on his Instagram story with a hilarious message and two laughing face emojis. He wrote:

“That boy getting money. I already know my dawg gone show me love…”

Coach Prime's son Bucky shared this.

The Coach Prime Motorola watch will be available for $99.99 each in stores. Boost Mobile is selling the watch and the brand was also tagged by the NFL legend in his original post.

Sanders is working on turning around the Colorado football program after a lukewarm debut season in Boulder. While there is still some time for the 2024 season to kick off, Coach Prime is out there getting his bag.

Deion Sanders pumped up Colorado squad after GPA achievement

Deion Sanders wants his players to win both on and off the football field. So when his squad achieved the second-highest GPA in program history, he made it a point to celebrate it. Coach Prime took to Instagram to give an inspirational message while hyping up the Colorado squad.

"We are raising and building Men, not Boys. The goal is to win on and off the field. Smart, Tough, Fast, Disciplined athletes with character. If they don't possess or confirm to who we are and how we are they've got to go because we gonna WIN on and OFF the field!!” he wrote while sharing the news.

The team's cumulative GPA has come out to be 3.0 in the term. The NCAA has a rule for student-athletes that to be eligible for sports, their GPA should be over 2.3. So it is certainly a big reason to celebrate.