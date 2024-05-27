"That was the game that I got my dad tickets to": Former Florida WR Ricky Pearsall says why the one handed catch against Charlotte was 'special'

Ricky Pearsall, who made headlines with his spectacular one-handed catch against Charlotte, opened up about why that moment holds a special place in his heart. Selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Pearsall discussed the emotional significance of the play with NFL.com.

“That catch is actually more special to me than just, you know, the actual catch,” Pearsall said. “That was a game that I actually got my dad tickets to on like the fourth row, 50-yard line for the first time ever.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ricky Pearsall's father, Ricky Pearsall Sr., a former college football player at Northern Arizona, was a standout in his own right. In 1996, he earned All-America honors as a returner, setting an FCS record with 216 punt return yards in a single game.

Following his incredible catch, Pearsall locked eyes with his father, creating a memorable father-son moment.

“After I made that catch, obviously I got up and you could see me staring in the video and people are like, ‘Oh, he’s staring there trying to all hyped up,' but really I was staring at my dad. It was a surreal moment for me because he got up and he was going crazy, amped up, hyping me up.”

Pearsall continued:

“I don’t really see that of him. And it’s hard to make that dude, you know, be like, ‘Oh yeah, you just made an incredible moment.’ And so to see that, for me, it was a very special moment. That catch is actually more special to me.”

Pearsall’s senior season at Florida significantly boosted his draft stock. He recorded career highs with 65 catches and 965 receiving yards, scoring four touchdowns. Pearsell averaged 20.7 yards on three rushing attempts. He is the fifth receiver coached by Billy Napier to be drafted in the first round and the ninth overall to be drafted under Napier's mentorship.

Ricky Pearsall determined to silence critics as he joins the San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall, a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, is dealing with all the talk about his entrance into the NFL. He was selected 31st overall in the 2024 draft, making him the sixth wide receiver chosen during round one and one of seven receivers drafted on opening night.

Pearsall responded to the 49ers potentially “reaching” for him during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano.

“That definitely made me feel good because there were a lot of people questioning the pick, but that’s okay. That’s some noise I gotta block out because at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less of what anybody thinks of me—and that’s my personality and that’s how I walk around. You either like me or you don’t, but I’m going to be myself no matter what,” Pearsall said on May 23.

Standing at 6'1", Ricky Pearsall had an impressive senior year at Florida, amassing over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time and scoring six touchdowns, according to Sports Reference. Despite playing with various quarterbacks, he maintained an average of 16.6 yards per reception.