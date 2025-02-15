"That guy needs to be on court today": Druski gives shoutout to Alabama superfan before NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Roll Tide Willie is one of the biggest fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He rose to prominence in Tuscaloosa with his videos on Instagram and TikTok professing his loyalty to the program.

Roll Tide Willie made connections with several celebrities. One of them is American comedian and actor Druski, with whom he made a hilarious video on supporting the Tide.

During an interview ahead of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday, Druski was asked about Roll Tide Willie. The comedian talked about how the Alabama superfan should have been a part of the All-Star Celebrity Game.

"Well hell of a guy right there," Druski said. "Let's put it there like that. Regardless of the alcohol involved. That guy, needs to be on this court today. But I don't know if he's going to come if you guys don't have any beer. So, probably won't happen."

Last year in June, the Alabama superfan got together with Druski, Kevin Hart and a few other celebrities on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's video. He went viral after hilariously trying to fight Cenat and Hart after they dissed the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Willie has always been a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide

During an interview with The Messenger, Willie talked about his loyalty to the Crimson Tide. He stated that he's been a fan of the team since the Bear Bryant days in the 70s and 80s. The Alabama superfan also said that he wouldn't mind being cremated at the stadium after his death.

"I was born an Alabama fan and I've been an Alabama fan all my life, through thick and thin," Willie said. "I've stuck with them through the good years and the bad years and we had some bad coaches but I've stayed with them and never turned my back on them.

"I love the Tide and I will die a Tide man. If they'll let me, I'll be cremated and have my ashes sprinkled in Bryant-Denny Stadium. That's what I want."

Last year, Willie also got the opportunity to meet with the former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. He said that it was one of the best moments of his life:

"That was the greatest moment of all time. When I met Coach Saban I didn't know what to say. I had a loss for words."

During the 2024 season under new HC Kalen DeBoer, Willie did not have a lot to celebrate as the Crimson Tide finished with a 9-4 campaign, failing to make it to the playoffs and losing in the ReliaQuest Bowl to the Wolverines.

