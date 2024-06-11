WATCH: Alabama superfan Roll Tide Willie clashes with Kevin Hart on Kai Cenat's livestream

Alabama Crimson Tide superfan Roll Tide Willie has become one of the most renowned faces in college football for his supreme dedication to the program's football team. This has led to several interactions with famous personalities, and most recently, he was featured in a video with comedians Druski and Kevin Hart as well as YouTuber Kai Cenat.

In the clip, when Hart takes a swipe at Alabama, Roll Tide Willie takes exception to the remark and has to be held back from attacking the comedian by Druski and the other guests present.

Watch the clip here:

Roll Tide Willie becomes part of the lore in Alabama

Roll Tide Willie became famous for his videos on Instagram and TikTok championing the Crimson Tide and for his famous soundbites including, "I don't give a pi** about nothing but the Tide" and "Blitz Bama Blitz."

In January, new Alabama recruit, five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams visited the campus and met Roll Tide Willie. During an interview with "AL.com," the athlete described their interaction:

“That’s my guy (Willie). We had a good time and made our video. It was really good."

When former Alabama coach Nick Saban retired in January, Willie posted a video of himself crying on Instagram. In an interview with "WVUA-23," he said:

"I cried, I didn't like it. It hurt me hard. I still don't like it because he was the greatest coach there is. My tears were real, they ain't fake. We're still gonna be the strongest in the nation. Alabama is great. Nick Saban made us the greatest and we're going to stay that way."

He also expressed his support for new coach Kalen DeBoer and returning players like quarterback Jalen Milroe, who had a stellar season last year.

“Malachi Moore’s good, (Jalen) Milroe’s good, all of them are good,” Willie said. “I’m not gonna put any of them down; I love Milroe. Against Auburn, he threw that thing on 4th and 31. National Title all the way every year, not just one because we are the greatest."

Since then, he has been invited to Tuscaloosa to interact with the team and was present during the first spring practice scrimmage, with players posting videos of themselves having fun with the social media personality.

The superfan's presence extended beyond the football team, as he was involved in a clip by assistant coach Preston Murphy teasing the commitment of Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi.

