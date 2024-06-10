WATCH: Alabama WR Ryan Williams nudges 5-star CB Na'eem Offord to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Crimson Tide

Five-star prospect Ryan Williams has had an eventful start to his college football career after reclassifying to the class of 2024 leaving high school early to join the Alabama Crimson Tide. He followed that up by de-committing from the program after legendary Tide coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Williams recommitted after the Crimson Tide hired former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer. The wide receiver seems to have bought into the project and is even trying to flip other recruits to come to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama hosted five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord during the weekend on campus and Williams went to work trying to recruit him in a reel shared on the 247Sports Instagram reel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everybody telling y'all to flip," Ryan Williams said to Offord in his live Instagram video.

Trending

Offord is a two-way star from Parker High School, Alabama and according to 247Sports composites, he is the No. 1 player in the state. He committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in February but is still considered fair game by the Tide.

Ryan Williams wins the admiration of coach Kalen DeBoer

There's a new regime in Tuscaloosa after coach Nick Saban unexpectedly retired and new coach Kalen DeBoer is on the recruitment trail trying to build a competitive team for next season.

DeBoer managed to convince Ryan Williams to recommit to the program and sign his letter of intent in February. While speaking to reporters during a Team Focus Fundraiser, DeBoer showed his enthusiasm for having the wide receiver join the group in training.

"I just can't wait to get him (Ryan Williams) there with our guys," DeBoer said. "I think from him, what's been just so impressive -- it goes back to the weekend, or the week that we met with him, and he came on campus. There was was so much thrown at him -- new head coach, new coordinator, new position coach.

"When I hear him talk about what it is within our program that he really enjoyed and is excited about, he retained so much of that information, which leads you to believe that, man, these were important decisions -- was an important decision -- for him that he was being really thorough, being really thoughtful."

It won't be William's first time playing at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. He starred in his team's 2023 6A state championship game, tallying 232 yards on 11 receptions resulting in two touchdowns.

Ryan Williams will join a wide receivers room that includes Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, Germie Bernard and Jalen Hale among others. Coach Kalen DeBoer did not rule out playing the five-star prospect immediately showing his immense potential.