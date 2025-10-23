  • home icon
  "That makes no sense to me": Steve Sarkisian censures NCAA ruling on college athletes to gamble on professional sports 

"That makes no sense to me": Steve Sarkisian censures NCAA ruling on college athletes to gamble on professional sports 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:41 GMT
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

Two weeks ago, the NCAA's Division I Administrative Committee approved a controversial proposal to allow student-athletes and college sports athletic staff to gamble on games. The move by the administrative body has caused widespread discourse among both fans and analysts.

During his weekly news conference, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian referenced the fast-changing landscape of college sports as he voiced his displeasure at the NCAA's stance on gambling in college sports.

"I totally disagree with the NCAA on this, and I was very vocal about it," Sarkisian said. "Here we are in an era where we have revenue sharing and NIL publicity rights, and so the players now have money, so now let’s give them the freedom to take that money and gamble it away.
"That makes no sense to me when we’re in a space of educating young people, and part of educating young people is what to do with their money, and to say, Okay, now you can gamble on pro sports. To me, that does not make any sense. From a logical standpoint, and again, this isn’t something that I’ve been shy about. I’ve been very supportive of the other side of it."
NCAA gambling stance approved by lower divisions

Despite the NCAA's Division I Administrative Committee approving the proposal that allowed student-athletes to gamble on professional sports almost two weeks ago, they had to wait until the Division II and Division III voted on the matter this week.

After voting on Wednesday, the two administrative bodies adopted the proposal and both bodies released statements explaining the reasons behind their adoption of the controversial policy.

"Our action reflects alignment across divisions while maintaining the principles that guide college sports," said Roberta Page, director of athletics at Slippery Rock and chair of the Division II Management Council. "This change recognizes the realities of today's sports environment without compromising our commitment to protecting the integrity of college competition or the well-being of student-athletes."
"Our focus remains on education and harm reduction," said Jason Verdugo, chair of the Division III Management Council and athletics director at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. "We want to make sure student-athletes understand the boundaries of permissible behavior and the risks that gambling can pose to their well-being and the integrity of college sports."

The NCAA approval on gambling comes amid a widespread crackdown on betting violations by various student-athletes and programs by the enforcement arm of the body.

Cabral Opiyo

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

