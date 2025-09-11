13 players, 6 schools under NCAA investigation for gambling as CFB insider shares latest details on potential rule violations: REPORT

The NCAA has been investigating several student-athletes for allegedly breaking its sports betting rules. According to a report by Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger, 13 student-athletes across six schools are under investigation by the NCAA for allegedly betting on their own games.The NCAA has opted not to reveal the names of the 13 players until the conclusion of the investigation. However, the body revealed that the players hailed from the Mississippi Valley, New Orleans, North Carolina AT&amp;T, Temple, Arizona State and Eastern Michigan.The report states that the players shared information with third parties for gambling purposes, placed bets on or against their own teams, manipulated the outcomes of games they were involved in, and refused to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation.On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the permanent ban of three student-athletes for sports-betting violations committed during their collegiate careers. Those sanctioned include San Jose State’s Steven Vasquez and Fresno State’s Jalen Weaver and Mykell Robinson. The investigation found that the players gambled on their own or each other’s games and shared inside information to facilitate the scheme.NCAA president addresses increased betting in college sportsOn Thursday, NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement addressing the increasing cases of betting in college sports and how the body was dealing with the issue.&quot;The NCAA monitors over 22,000 contests every year and will continue to aggressively pursue competition integrity risks such as these,&quot; Baker said. &quot;I am grateful for the enforcement team's relentless work and for the schools' cooperation in these matters.&quot;The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior, and while legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies.&quot;Among the methods used by the authorities to deal with gambling is utilizing sources within the game to get information. Moreover, the body's enforcement staff is constantly monitoring unusual gambling activities linked to certain schools and student-athletes.Read More:&quot;That guy can hold a grudge&quot;: CFB insider reveals disgruntled Bill Belichick's grumpy side after bold move against Robert Kraft's Patriots&quot;How is he still in college,&quot; &quot;401K will be super nice in 30 years&quot;: CFB fans react to Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner's viral LinkedIn updateNC State vs. Wake Forest prediction &amp; betting tips - September 11| College football season 2025 (Week 3)