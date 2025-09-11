  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 13 players, 6 schools under NCAA investigation for gambling as CFB insider shares latest details on potential rule violations: REPORT

13 players, 6 schools under NCAA investigation for gambling as CFB insider shares latest details on potential rule violations: REPORT

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:13 GMT
The Wake Forest and NC State football teams
The Wake Forest and NC State football teams (IMAGN)

The NCAA has been investigating several student-athletes for allegedly breaking its sports betting rules. According to a report by Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger, 13 student-athletes across six schools are under investigation by the NCAA for allegedly betting on their own games.

Ad

The NCAA has opted not to reveal the names of the 13 players until the conclusion of the investigation. However, the body revealed that the players hailed from the Mississippi Valley, New Orleans, North Carolina AT&T, Temple, Arizona State and Eastern Michigan.

The report states that the players shared information with third parties for gambling purposes, placed bets on or against their own teams, manipulated the outcomes of games they were involved in, and refused to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the permanent ban of three student-athletes for sports-betting violations committed during their collegiate careers. Those sanctioned include San Jose State’s Steven Vasquez and Fresno State’s Jalen Weaver and Mykell Robinson.

The investigation found that the players gambled on their own or each other’s games and shared inside information to facilitate the scheme.

NCAA president addresses increased betting in college sports

On Thursday, NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement addressing the increasing cases of betting in college sports and how the body was dealing with the issue.

Ad
"The NCAA monitors over 22,000 contests every year and will continue to aggressively pursue competition integrity risks such as these," Baker said. "I am grateful for the enforcement team's relentless work and for the schools' cooperation in these matters.
"The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior, and while legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies."
Ad

Among the methods used by the authorities to deal with gambling is utilizing sources within the game to get information. Moreover, the body's enforcement staff is constantly monitoring unusual gambling activities linked to certain schools and student-athletes.

Read More:

"That guy can hold a grudge": CFB insider reveals disgruntled Bill Belichick's grumpy side after bold move against Robert Kraft's Patriots

"How is he still in college," "401K will be super nice in 30 years": CFB fans react to Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner's viral LinkedIn update

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction & betting tips - September 11| College football season 2025 (Week 3)

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications