  • NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction & betting tips - September 11| College football season 2025 (Week 3)

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 11, 2025 14:12 GMT
The Wake Forest and NC State football teams
The Wake Forest and NC State football teams

The NC State Wolfpack started the 2025 college football season with a 2-0 record. On Wednesday, the Wolf Pack will start ACC play with a trip to Winston-Salem to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who have also started the season with a 2-0 record.

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction

The NC State Wolfpack mounted an impressive comeback against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 35-31 win. The Wolpack won over the East Carolina Pirates 24-17 in their season-opener.

Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey has passed for 518 yards on 70.2% completion, resulting in two touchdowns, while adding 65 rushing yards, resulting in three touchdowns. He will once again be NC State's biggest weapon against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons followed up a narrow 10-9 win over the Kennesaw State Owls with a 42-10 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts in Week 2.

Journeyman QB, Robby Ashford, has thrown for 445 yards on 66% completion, resulting in one touchdown, while adding 108 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns. He will once again lead Wake Forest's offensive thrust.

Last year, the Demon Deacons beat the Wolfpack 34-30 at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack survived against the East Carolina Pirates and the Virginia Cavaliers, who are a cut above the Demon Deacons and should continue their impressive start to the season.

NC State vs. Wake Forest betting tips

The Wolfpack are favored by 7.5 points over the Demon Deacons according to DraftKings, with a moneyline of -285. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are favored at +230 to win the ACC clash.

In six consecutive road games, the Wolfpack have failed to cover the over, but with the team's recent games being high-scoring, over 53.5 is an attractive pick.

NC State vs. Wake Forest head-to-head

NC State vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is the longest-running ACC rivalry. The head-to-head record sits 69-43-6 in favor of the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have won two of their last three clashes against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons pulled off the upset last year, with the teams each winning three of their last six clashes.

