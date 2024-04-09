“That money go straight to my head” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. drops fiery new track during CFB offseason featuring GF Brittany

Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr. has dropped a new song in the college football offseason. The song was shared by his company ‘Well Off Media' on YouTube and it features prominent people from his life, including his girlfriend Brittany Faye. He also shared a snippet of it with the fans on X.

Among the many hats that Sanders Jr. wears in his professional sphere, the most underrated one would certainly be his music. He has come out with numerous rap singles and albums so far that draw inspiration from his life and work. The latest one is called ‘Jawn Legend’.

Here is the snippet of the song as shared by Deion Sanders Jr. on X.

“Cuz I’m making big moves b**ch I’m mass cable. That money go straight to my head, my account cerebral,” a part of the lyrics say.

Apart from Brittany, the music video also features some of Bucky’s friends and his mother Carolyn Chambers. He seems to have created it from all the clips that he shot with his camera. It also features some players from the Colorado Buffaloes football squad.

Bucky has been dating Brittany for a while now and they both share a passion for social media. Like her boyfriend, Brittany is also a YouTuber and her channel, ‘Thee Brittany Faye Media’, has over 5,000 subscribers on the platform.

Brittany expressed pride in Deion Sanders Jr. getting love from fans

Last month, Deion Sanders Jr. accompanied his father Deion Sanders on his ‘Elevate and Dominate’ book tour. During one such event, Bucky remained busy with the fans, who constantly stopped to have a chat with him and get some pictures clicked. His girlfriend, Brittany Faye, shared the video on her Instagram story and expressed her pride in him.

“So proud of you babe,” she wrote with the video and tagged the 30-year-old.

He had a similar experience throughout the book tour. In Atlanta, his sister Deiondra Sanders tagged along to the event. She also revealed that Bucky was busy with his own meet and greet with the fans away from the main event.

Deion Sanders Jr. has established himself as a successful entrepreneur with a sprawling business empire. No wonder fans want to pick his brain wherever he goes in the country. With the new song, he has a new feather in his already decorated cap.

