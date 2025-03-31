"That is the Prime effect": J.D. PicKell gets candid about Colorado spring practice

Deion Sanders is eying a major breakthrough in 2025 where Colorado football could reach the playoffs and contend for the national championship. It may sound like a far-fetched dream at the moment but not an impossible one to achieve.

The trajectory at which Sanders has grown the team in the last two years has been impressive. It wasn't something many football experts believed could happen. Coach Prime and the Buffs are now undergoing spring practice with new players and a revamped roster.

Heading into 2025, Sanders won't have his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur by his side. Moreover, other standouts like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, Lajohntay Wester will leave for the NFL this year.

That puts Coach Prime in a position to get more flexible. According to J.D. PicKell of On3, this season will mark a new beginning for the Buffs and Sanders.

“Look at the quarterback room, and look at just the overall talent level in Boulder. That is the prime effect. Prime effect at the front end was great,” PicKell said on his podcast. [3:30]

“You grab Travis Hunter. He goes with the Heisman trophy. Shedeur Sanders, is probably going to be a first round pick, potentially a top 10 of TV. I'm not looking for the mock draft. Sounds like a top 10 guy to me right now.

"The bottom line is that was the excitement at the front end of this thing, but the Prime Effect that we talk about on this show that has some real staying power, like to have a guy like a Kaidon Salter jump into the full because of what you're doing out there, and to be able to bring in Julian Lewis."

He continued:

“To have Isaiah Hart just casually on your roster...along with the other names that we don't even know about yet that are going to be guys that are falling for Colorado in the fall. That's the thing with Colorado. That's the real prime effect, the attraction of talent, bringing them into Boulder, doing it his own way."

Coach Prime hires former Super Bowl-winning coach to Colorado

After Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk joined the coaching staff, Deion Sanders once again raised eyebrows with his hire. Former NFL QB coach Byron Leftwich has joined the coaching staff. It's a major addition to a star-studded roster filled with Hall of Famers and NFL superstars.

Leftwich had been pivotal in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win during 2021, where Tom Brady was the starting QB. He was the offensive coordinator at the time.

As soon as the news of his latest hiring got public, the GOAT congratulated his ex-coach and explained how legendary a coach Leftwich is. Expect nothing less than a 10+ winning season for Colorado Buffaloes in 2025.

