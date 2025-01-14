“That really bothered Jerry Jones”: Colin Cowherd shares 1 reason why Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys makes a lot of sense 

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones bid farewell to coach Mike McCarthy, prompting rumors of Deion Sanders' potential move to join the team as head coach. Colin Cowherd breaks down why the idea might appeal to both Jerry Jones and Coach Prime.

Cowherd highlighted Sanders' proven ability to reinvigorate a program, pointing to Colorado's remarkable turnaround under his leadership. The Buffaloes, once a struggling program, became a focal point of college football, thanks to the aura brought over by the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Buffaloes finished the 2024 season 9-4, as they went from being a 1-win team to conference title contenders.

“What really bothered Jerry this year was empty seats and the apathy around the Cowboys,” Cowherd said. [13:40].

“Let’s be honest. Name another coach you could hire that would create more buzz than Deion Sanders. I don’t think Belichick would create that buzz … Sanders would be a revelation.” [14:40]

Coach Prime, with his star power and magnetic personality, could address Jones' concerns from the 2024 season.

Cowherd also revealed an insider detail from Jordan Schultz, reporting that:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Deion Sanders regarding the possible job, and there is some mutual interest.” [12:58]

While the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates, Sanders stands out as a top contender.

Deion Sanders’ thoughts on transitioning to the Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders expressed intrigue but hasn’t confirmed any plans. Speaking about Jerry Jones, he shared with reporter Adam Schefter on Monday:

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”

While questions remain about Sanders' fit as an NFL head coach, Prime is highly regarded for his ability to build a strong staff and revitalize a franchise. If he can reproduce this in Dallas like he did in Colorado, it would be a move that reshapes the NFL landscape.

