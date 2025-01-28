Wide receiver Will Sheppard appears to be showing out for the Colorado Buffaloes in the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

Deion Sanders Jr., who produces video content for the Colorado Buffaloes, shared a video showcasing an interview with Sheppard after a practice session on Monday on YouTube. Sanders asked Sheppard about his one-handed grab that he made that day at practice, to which Sheppard simply replied, "That's what we do."

Will Sheppard gearing up to represent Coach Prime's Buffaloes in the NFL

Will Sheppard is one of several players from Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' bunch who could be heading into the NFL. Sheppard joins Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shiloh, as well as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, among others, as Colorado Buffaloes who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sheppard comes off a year in which he posted 621 yards to go with six touchdown grabs in his senior season. That was third-most among his fellow Colorado receivers behind LaJohntay Wester, and, of course, Hunter who led the team.

Throwing Sheppard those passes was none other than Shedeur Sanders, who is ranked atop many draft analysts' boards as the best signal-caller in the draft class. There has been rampant speculation as to where Shedeur will land on draft night, but some indications suggest he could be selected first by the Tennessee Titans should they like Sanders over fellow top signal-caller Cam Ward.

Travis Hunter's night on the board will also likely be short-lived, as the dual-threat will likely make a dynamic impact on whichever team takes a chance on him. Hunter made a name for himself at the collegiate level by playing on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

It will be interesting to see if he'll be allowed to replicate that at the NFL level, or if whichever team that decides to draft Hunter will want him to stick to one side of the ball permanently.

With so much talent coming out of Colorado this season, all eyes now point to Deion Sanders as he prepares to coach next year's team without his plethora of established talent. If Sanders continues to produce exquisite NFL talent at the collegiate level, it may only be a matter of time before an NFL head coaching position comes knocking for the former Dallas Cowboy.

