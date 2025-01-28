NFL Draft Rumors: Shedeur Sanders linked with eyebrow-raising fall to $6,700,000,000 AFC franchise

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been linked to a very interesting AFC franchise in The Athletic's latest mock draft.

The mock draft has the $6.7 billion-valued (per Forbes) Las Vegas Raiders selecting the signal-caller with the seventh overall pick in the draft. It would certainly be an interesting fit for Sanders, as the team is in desperate need of a quarterback after hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach.

New Raiders GM John Spytek has made it clear the franchise will look at all possible options, including veterans and rookies, to make sure they're ready to compete from the get-go.

2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders ready to lead an NFL team after college success

Sanders has been under a microscope his entire collegiate career due to his unique circumstances. Not only is he the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, but Prime Time has also served as his head coach throughout his playing days for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Despite this, Sanders has been able to put together quite the resume for himself throughout his run in Colorado. He and his father were able to help take the program from worst in the power-conference to co-champions of the Big 12 regular season.

Of course, his success hasn't come without criticism either. While some blame Sanders' offensive line for the tremendous amount of sacks he has taken with the Buffaloes, some analysts have pointed out that Sanders also had a problem with taking sacks during his playing days at Jackson State as well. The lack of elite competition Sanders has faced has also been a topic of discussion.

Despite this, with several quarterback-needy teams at the top of the first round, Sanders is likely to get his shot with any number of them. Some speculate he could go as early as first overall to the Tennessee Titans, another team in desperate need of a quarterback.

Initially, there were rumors that Coach Prime could follow his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, into the NFL as a head coach. At the conclusion of the NFL regular season several head coaching jobs were available, including the Las Vegas Raiders. However, since then, all vacancies have been filled, with the exception of the New Orleans Saints job, which Coach Prime has not been linked to in any meaningful way.

For now, all expectations are that Deion Sanders will return to serve as head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Of course, this season, he'll have to do it without his two sons and Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter, who are all three NFL-bound after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down live from Lambeu Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

