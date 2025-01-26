“Doesn’t see Shedeur as a first-round value”: Former Jets Scout delivers verdict on CU star after Cowboys don’t hire Coach Prime

Could Coach Prime’s Dallas Cowboys snub cause Shedeur Sanders to slide out of the first round of the NFL Draft? Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly seems to think so.

Kelly believes that the Cowboys do not think Shedeur should be a first-round pick and that’s the reason they passed on Coach Prime to hold the head coach position.

“The fact that Jerry Jones didn’t hire Deion Sanders (and the marketing bonanza that would have been) tells me that the Cowboys scouting department doesn’t see Shedeur Sanders as a first-round value in the 2025 #NFL Draft. It was supposedly a “package deal,” but it didn’t happen,” Daniel Kelly wrote.

Former Dallas wide receiver Michael Irvin told “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd that if Shedeur landed as the Cowboys quarterback, Deion Sanders would take the job.

The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach on Friday. While there was much speculation that the team was interested in getting Coach Prime, there was never a formal interview with the former cornerback.

While Kelly's stance is clear, Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-five pick according to multiple draft analysts, which likely means teams will have a different assessment of the Buffaloes’ passer.

If the Colorado quarterback is indeed one of the top two quarterbacks in the Draft, it would likely force the Cowboys to swing for a deal and move up. Dallas also signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a new deal this season which would carry a cap dead-money hit of just under $151 million if he is moved before June 1.

Browns are still in on Shedeur despite Coach Prime’s warnings, according to a report

A couple of weeks ago, Coach Prime doubled down on his intentions to not let Shedeur Sanders play for certain teams that might not have the best structure for a quarterback to succeed, willing to “pull an Eli Manning” if Shedeur was picked by one of those teams.

While the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach didn’t call any team by name, it could be inferred that the Cleveland Browns are among those teams. The Browns have a bad track record at drafting and developing quarterbacks.

According to Jared Mueller of “Dawgs by Nature," and despite Deion’s cautions, the Browns seem interested in the young quarterback.

“As of now, what Deion Sanders wants for his son does not play a role in their evaluation nor do they care,” Jared Mueller said.

Browns executives met with the quarterback in Arlington during the East-West Shrine Game preparations, confirming that interest. Sanders also talked to Tennessee Titans and New York Giants officials.

Cleveland holds the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

