"That's exactly what you need to do": Insider Adam Rank makes interesting prediction for Ashton Jeanty

The New York Giants parted ways with running back Saquon Barkley last season, something that stings even today after the Philadelphia Eagles lifted the Lombardi trophy in February. Giants fans find it one of the biggest errors in recent years. Now it's time to salvage the issue and get back on track.

For that, NFL insider Adam Rank has a solution. He believes Brian Daboll and Co. should look to get Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“As for the Giants. Listen, I know the giants are kind of in this mode," Rank said on Saturday’’s episode of The Insiders. "We're like, Hey, you made a mistake. You got to go up and make it up to everybody. Yeah, we shouldn't have let saquon Barkley go to the Eagles." [Timestamnp - 14:25]

“But listen, what would you say if we brought in Ashton Jeanty to be the guy to replace Saquan Barkley," the insider added. "I know this feels like, Hey, I forgot to bring a gift. I'm bringing Ashton Jeanty, but that's exactly what that's exactly what you need to do.

"Like, I'm so sorry I forgot it was your birthday. Here's Ashton Jeanty. Pretty good. They will have to address the offensive line, at some point you do that later.”

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Right after the 2024 season, one of the biggest fears that Brian Daboll looks to tackle is fortifying the QB room, especially after Daniel Jones’ departure. This offseason, they made a massive move by signing veteran stars Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the team.

They were offered a one-year contract, giving Daboll more flexibility to try his options in the NFL draft. Looking at the future, Rank believes Jeanty could be a great addition to the team's offensive scheme.

Jerry Jones could trade up for Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL draft

One of the teams that has repeatedly shown interest in the Boise State RB is the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones’ team is going through a tough patch with a fragile RB room.

It's high time the franchise looked for a permanent solution to strengthen its run game. Jeanty checks all the boxes and could prove to be a great fit. Moreover, during the NFL Combine workouts and Pro Day, Jeanty vocalized his love for the team, since it keeps him closer to home.

Expect Jones to trade up in case Jeanty draws interest from other franchises in the top 10. The Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick in the first round of this year's draft.

