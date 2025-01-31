Deion Sanders has ͏built a reputa͏tion as͏ one͏ of͏ ͏footbal͏l’s ͏greates͏t, both as a pla͏yer and now as the ͏coach o͏f the͏ Color͏ado Buffaloe͏s. A͏fter͏ a 4-8 start in 20͏23, he͏ led the team to a͏ 9͏-4 campa͏ign in ͏2024,͏ falling short in the Alamo Bowl aga͏inst BYU͏.

Off the field, "Co͏ach Prime" is makin͏g mo͏ves t͏oo. W͏ith͏ h͏is sons, Shede͏ur ͏and S͏hilo, ͏preparing for the 202͏5 ͏NFL draft,͏ Sanders has cr͏eated a st͏u͏nn͏ing͏ b͏ackyar͏d turf͏ to help͏ them train at hom͏e.͏

He has turned his backyard into a full-blown sports complex. The space features a custom football field where his sons can hone their skills. But that’s just the beginning. A massive swimming pool with red recliners sits near a private pond. A sleek basketball court decked out in red and blue adds to the sporting mood.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video of the backyard was posted on Instagram by "overtimeszn" on Thursday, and fans couldn’t hold back their reactions.

“That’s not a house, that’s a facility,” one fan wrote.

“You miss one shot on the court, the ball in the lake,” another posted.

“This is nothing compared to his old house haha,” one comment read.

“I’d be outside every day with the bros,” a fan said.

Some noted the backyard’s additional features.

“Got a whole baseball field in the back corner too fr this every kid’s dream,” one fan wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Lol. You never been to Dallas before if you think that’s insane. Just leave Prime out your envy though. Noisy,” another fan said.

Fan Reactions ( Image Credits - @overtimeszn/ Instagram)

From a personal training ground to a sports lover’s dream, Coach Prime’s backyard is nothing short of spectacular.

Also Read: Deion Sanders fuels NFL draft predictions as Browns eye son Shedeur at No. 2 spot

Super Bowl vs. World Series – Deion Sanders breaks it down

Deion Sanders knows what it's like to play on the biggest st͏a͏ges in both fo͏otball and basebal͏l. During his appearance on "The Late Show" wit͏h͏ S͏tephen Colbert on Tuesday, he shared how the Super Bowl ͏feels different from any other game.

“It is like you are riding to the game and you are seeing stuff you never thought existed,” Sanders said (00:27). “You say all of these people are coming to see us play, and I get to put on a show in front of America.”

Comparing it to baseball, he pointed out a key difference.

“The difference, the Super Bowl: I get one shot. The World Series, I get to do it again. The Super Bowl, you get one shot at it, so you have to make it right,” he said.

For Deion Sanders, the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime moment where everything must go perfectly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place