Deion Sanders fuels NFL draft predictions as Browns eye son Shedeur at No. 2 spot 

Deion Sanders has found plenty of success leading the Colorado Buffaloes, turning the program around in just two seasons. While many expected him to leave following the departure of his sons – Sheduer and Shilo Sanders – and Travis Hunter, he appears set to remain at the collegiate level.

Despite this, his focus is surely on the 2025 NFL draft, where all three players will look to hear their names called. Although there was speculation that the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer had a set destination in mind for Shedeur, he appears to be open to his youngest son playing for any NFL team.

X/Twitter user @jasrifootball shared a screenshot of Sanders liking an Instagram post that suggested he would be open to Shedeur joining the Cleveland Browns:

"𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Deion Sanders liked a post suggesting that he would be okay with the #Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders, via @nflcb_ There were some rumors that Deion wouldn’t want his son to be drafted to certain teams, with Cleveland being mentioned."

The Browns hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft and could be in the market for a quarterback. The team reportedly met with Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl.

What did the post that Deion Sanders liked say?

Sanders liked a post from Instagram account @nflclevelandbrowns, which suggested that he has no issue with the team drafting his son.

The post's caption read:

"UPDATE: GM Andrew Berry said today that he “doesn’t anticipate” Deion Sanders will have any issue with the Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. He also said that the Browns did not tell Sanders to sit out practice at the shrine bowl, despite reports saying the Browns did.

"He stated that Sanders decision to practice or not had no impact on their opinion of him. Sanders is said to have impressed many executives and coaches this past week with his IQ, and sense of humor."

Shedeur Sanders is widely expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board, along with Cam Ward. Despite speculation that Deion Sanders wanted him to land in a certain market, it appears that the family is content with wherever he lands for now.

Shedeur Sanders finished with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74.0% of his pass attempts and adding four rushing touchdowns in his final season with the Buffs.

Do you think the Cleveland Browns should draft Shedeur Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

