"That’s what I like about Notre Dame" - Manti Te'O really likes this 1 thing about the Fighting Irish network

Manti Te'o won many crunch games for Notre Dame during his days in South Bend. Now, he is enjoying the work of the current stakeholders in the program. Especially what coach Marcus Freeman is doing for the players off the field.

College football is mostly seen by many as a stepping stone to the NFL. But not every player can make it to that level. They need something more to make it to that stage.

Meanwhile, Manti Te'o is happy to see the progress made under Coach Freeman. He recently opened up about the one thing he likes about Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish network.

Manti Te'o boasts about the work ethics of Fighting Irish network

Manti Te'o gave a shout-out to coach Marcus Freeman for helping the kids at Notre Dame find a landing spot for them after college. And for that, they are tapping into what Te'o calls the Fighting Irish network.

“That’s what I like about Notre Dame. They’re going about it in a very calculated way. I think Brady Quinn and them are making like a fund trying to help these kids out. … This is a shout-out to Coach Freeman, man. So, I was talking to an individual. They talk about the Notre Dame network and that type of stuff. They would say, ‘Hey, tap in to the network.’ Well, I was a player; I was like, ‘How do I do that? Do I just go up to a random guy and introduce myself? Like, what do you mean, tap in to a network?’," Te’o said on The Pat McAfee Show

"He’s taking each player and saying, ‘Hey, what do you want to do? What is your passion outside of football?’ And he’s connecting them to somebody where they can get an internship to learn about real estate to learn about stocks. Whatever it is,” Te'o added.

The network that a college program can create is always beneficial for the players and even regular students. But at the moment, coach Freeman would surely be more concerned about the task at hand.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' acid test

The Fighting Irish are getting ready for the Ohio State Buckeyes to come to South Bend in week 4. Notre Dame is unbeaten in the four games they have played but the Buckeyes will be their biggest test as of yet. And Manti Te'o feels the Fighting Irish are ready for the battle.

According to Te'o, Notre Dame will come out with full force against their Week 4 opponents. And he attributed that to the period of transition that the Buckeyes are going through.

Will the Fighting Irish prove their legend right and keep the perfect start to the season going? Or will the Ohio State boys dampen their party?