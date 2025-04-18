“That’s what Jim [Harbaugh] did”: Sherrone Moore sends subtle warning to recruits as he discusses NIL’s challenges

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has sent a message to potential recruits and transfer portal targets amid NIL money.

The college football landscape has drastically changed due to NIL and the amount of money players are getting. Some players have been asking for more money from their schools, as Nico Iamaleava held out of spring practice at Tennessee as he searched for more money.

Now, as that story has taken over college sports, Moore says he wants players who want to play at Michigan and aren't just in it for the money.

"If that is all you are worried about, then we have a problem. We have to have a standard that you want to play for this University, you want to wear the Maize and Blue. You want to be part of this culture and tradition," Moore said to On3 at 9:30. "If that's not the case, we have to look at why. If you don't want to be part of this culture and it's all about money then you probably don't need to come here. That has to be part of our standard, that is what Jim (Harbaugh)idid and we built a pretty successful program."

Moore likely has similar thoughts to most coaches in college football as they just want players who want to play at their school.

Yet, with NIL being such an important part of college sports, money will be a key reason why players go to certain schools.

Sherrone Moore praises Michigan's GM

With the college landscape changing due to NIL, football programs have been hiring general managers to help out with NIL and the transfer portal.

The Wolverines hired Sean Magee to be the program's GM after he worked with the Chicago Bears. Since taking over as the GM, Moore says he has done a great job in helping build the roster.

“When I first got the job, it was just a thought process of forward thinking of knowing where the world is and what we have to do to be successful in this space,” Moore said. "And we have to adapt — we always say, ‘adapt or die.’ “He was the first person that came to mind.

"I previously worked with him here, I knew the kind of work that he did when he was here and what his goals were of what he wanted to be. He was my first call for that position, and it was very easy for me to make that decision," Moore added. "He’s been outstanding for us and helped us in so many ways and been such an impactful player for this team and for us to build this roster.”

The Wolverines did land Bryce Underwood, who was the top high school recruit at quarterback, showing the job Magee has done.

Michigan will open its 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico.

