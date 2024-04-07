"That’s nasty": College football world has priceless reaction to Jeremiah Smith's one-handed catch at Ohio State Practice

Ohio State's spring practices have been buzzing with excitement because of Jeremiah Smith.

Fresh out of high school, Smith became the first Ohio State freshman to shed his black stripe after just four practices. Head coach Ryan Day is so impressed that he hesitates to put a limit on Smith's potential.

During a recent scrimmage on Friday, Smith made a stunning catch with a single hand, leaving Buckeye fans in awe. Buckeye Nation is showering Smith with love.

“These kids are built different these days. That’s nasty,” a fan said.

One more fan added that Smith will be WR1.

“This kid is gonna be WR1… heard it here first,” the fan said.

Another one wrote that the catch was even better than his imagination.

“It’s even better than I imagined,” the fan added.

One more fan said that Smith is the freshman of this century.

“Freshman of the century!” the fan said.

Another fan described the catch as multiple-fire emojis.

“That catch is fire emoji x 1000,” another fan added.

Because of Smith’s performance during the practice, fans’ anticipation for the games has increased even more. One fan showed his excitement by saying:

“Cannot wait for the season to start!” the fan said.

Another fan showed his excitement to watch him in the next game by saying:

“Can’t wait to see him next Saturday in the spring game!” the fan added.

One fan praised Jeremiah Smith’s catch and asked about who passed the ball.

“Hell of a grab. I wanna know who threw the ball though… let’s see that angle now,” the fan said.

Jeremiah Smith impresses Brian Hartline

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is already gaining attention in Columbus. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been particularly impressed with Smith's diverse skill set.

Hartline highlighted Smith's eagerness to learn and his ability to learn from mistakes.

“I love the way he approaches things,” Hartline said. “The questions he asks. I love the way he makes mistakes and then corrects mistakes. It’s very veteran-like. And there’s so much ball he has to learn,” Hartline added. [via March 21 story by 247Sports.com’s Dave Biddle].

Head coach Ryan Day expressed his excitement about Smith's potential. On March 30, Day appreciated Smith at Ohio State’s student appreciation day.

“I’m gonna be careful what I say, but he’s been certainly a pleasure to watch. And we’re all very excited about his future,” Day said.

There's a possibility that he could even crack the starting lineup this season. What do you think, Will he be able to do that? Let us know below.

