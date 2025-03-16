"That's non-negotiable": Deion Sanders' OL coach Gunnar White reveals next step for Colorado in 2025 season

Colorado's new offensive line coach, Gunnar White, has a clear priority for 2025: establishing the run game.

Ad

White, who was promoted by Deion Sanders, will share duties with co-offensive line coach George Hegamin. They replace Phil Loadholt, who left for Mississippi State.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, White emphasized that running the ball will be key for the Buffaloes next season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We have to run the ball, like, that's a non-negotiable,” White said (3:42). “Like, we—we had two of the best players in college football last year, and of course, we're going to utilize that, right? So, if it's a weapon and a strength, why leave it on the table?”

Ad

Trending

Ad

"We have to run the ball, and the team has to depend on the offensive line this year for us to be successful."

White also highlighted the importance of unity on the offensive line, saying they’re committed to a "five equals one" mindset, in which all five linemen must work as one.

“Five equals one with O-line, like you can't just have one guy doing his own thing," he said. "You got to have all five of your guys doing the same thing at the same time, and they're really buying into that.”

Ad

Gunnar White has a long history with Colorado freshman

Gunnar White has a long history with Colorado freshman Chauncey Gooden — and high hopes for his future.

White first recruited Gooden in 2022 while working as an analyst under Deion Sanders at Jackson State. At the time, Gooden was a rising high school sophomore when he earned an offer from the Tigers after a summer camp.

Ad

“I wanted him to play for me right then and there," White said. "That’s how dominant he was then. I knew that he was only going to grow and get better in time, so we just kept that relationship going and build and build and build. He’s somebody I have a lot of high praise for and a lot of high hopes for.”

Ad

When Sanders took over at Colorado in December 2022, White followed. He spent two seasons as a quality control analyst before earning a promotion to coach the Buffs' offensive line alongside Hegamin and Andre Gurode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gooden committed to Colorado last June. A four-star recruit, he ranked as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in his class, per 247Sports.

Also Read: Who is Gunnar White? All we know about former Colorado QC analyst who got promoted

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place