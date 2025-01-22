“That’s what most people will remember”: Barstool host makes thoughts clear on relevance of Michigan’s win against Ohio State despite natty win

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win their first NCAA title since the 2014 season. It was an impressive win that redeemed what had otherwise been a disappointing season in the eyes of many Buckeyes fans.

However, one thing some fans might only remember from the season is Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the regular season finale. Barstool host Tom Scibelli talked about the same on Tuesday on the "Viva La Stool" podcast.

"The one college football game I watched in full this year was Michigan-Ohio State," Scibelli said. "So if you ask me, a casual observer, ‘What happened in college football this year?’ I would say, I know Michigan beat Ohio State, I’m not sure what else."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool owner and host Dave Portnoy said that most people will remember the loss to Michigan than the win over Notre Dame to win the National Championship.

"And that's what most people will remember," Portnoy said. "When you think about these, there's not one guy on this roster, not one guy on that Ohio State roster that has beat Michigan in their career. That's why you go there. So, tough."

Expand Tweet

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a tough path ever to the National Championship

The Buckeyes won the National Championship after having a challenging path to the championship game. The team beat No. 9-ranked Tennessee, No. 1-ranked Oregon, No. 5-ranked Texas and No. 7-ranked Notre Dame to lift the title. Coach Ryan Day spoke about people counting them out after the game to ESPN.

"The story gets to get told now, and it’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations," Day said. "There’s a point where there’s a lot of people that counted us out, and we just kept swinging and kept fighting.

"It’s the reason why you get into coaching is to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons, and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight."

Despite the impressive natty win, Ryan Day and his squad will still have pressure to beat Michigan next season. The Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes four times in a row in Day's tenure, and some fans care more about that than the National Championship, according to Dave Portnoy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.