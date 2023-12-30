“That's rough” - CFB world sends out prayers to Jaden Mickey as Notre Dame CB shows up for Sun Bowl despite losing mom to cancer

Fans have reacted to Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey appearing in the Sun Bowl despite losing his mom to cancer just hours earlier.

The odds against Mickey's appearance in the Sun Bowl were immense. But he not only appeared for Notre Dame but helped them to a 40-8 victory over Oregon State, which didn't go unnoticed.

Before the bowl game, Mickey had lost his mother to colon cancer after a long battle. Before her death, the sophomore cornerback drew huge emotional strength from his mother's resilience in the face of her illness. According to him, her message to him on his last visit to her was: “just go out there and do what I do.”

Perhaps, it was in fulfilling this last wish of his mother that he suited up for the all-important bowl game. Acknowledging the act, fans took to social media to express condolences, support and prayers for Mickey.

Journalist Tyler Horka posted a Jaden Mickey appreciation post, tweeting:

“Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey lost his mother, Nilka, to colon cancer overnight. He's still suited up and ready to play in the Sun Bowl.”

Many fans commended him, with one writing, “Tough kid. Have a Day 7.” Another wrote, “Have a day kid! Praying for him and his family.”

Jaden Mickey's emotional story of endurance

Jaden Mickey's mother, Nilka Mickey battled colon cancer in 2020. Her husband and Jaden's father, Lamar Mickey, announced her death on his social media, tweeting:

“Rest in peace Mama Mickey!! I love you!! 25 years together!! What a great ride!! I love you!!”

Nilka was an important part of Jaden's life, and he shared news of her medical battles and how it inspired him back in November. After his father had requested that he FaceTime her, Jaden was granted leave by the coaching staff to visit his ailing mother.

The Notre Dame football program provided Jaden with the needed emotional support during this time. Team captain and Jaden's positional mentor, Cam Hart was particularly helpful, having also experienced watching an ailing mother.

With his mother gone and Hart opting out of the bowl, Jaden had to step up As he played his part in Notre Dame's Sun Bowl victory, he will have no doubt that his mother would be proud of him.

