"That's a tear-jerker": Coach Prime can't hold himself back after Stephen Colbert brings out picture with sons

Deion Sanders experienced a nostalgic moment on Sunday's "Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The two-time Super Bowl champion and Colorado Buffaloes head coach discussed the return of his hit documentary series Coach Prime for its third season. However, the episode's highlight was when Colbert shared a photo of Sanders with his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, before their final college football game.

The photo showed Coach Prime walking arm-in-arm with his sons on the field. Shilo, a safety, and Shedeur, a quarterback, played their last season at Colorado under their father’s leadership. When Colbert brought out the image, Sanders said:

“That's a tear jerker,” Deion Sanders said. “That's hard right there. See that picture there, it brings back so many thoughts because now I'm thinking about when we first started, when I was coaching them in youth, and they would lay their uniforms out in the closet because they were so excited, and couldn't wait to put them on the next morning.

We go from there, at five and seven years old, to all the way to their now young adults, getting ready to go into the NFL, so it's been a tremendous journey.”

The photo showed Coach Prime in a black jacket and white cap, flanked by Shilo and Shedeur in their Buffaloes uniforms. Shilo wore No. 21, while Shedeur sported No. 2—both with "Sanders" on the back.

Colbert also shared another snapshot of the trio walking on the field. Deion stood in the center, wearing sunglasses and a black Nike jacket, while Shilo adjusted a headband reading "BELIEVE." Shedeur, on the other side, walked alongside his father and brother.

Expert predicts bold trade for Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders, son of Coach Prime, aims to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, experts like Mel Kiper Jr. see a different scenario unfolding.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Analysts are torn between Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Sanders as the most coveted prospects. While Tennessee, Cleveland and the New York Giants currently hold the top three spots, the draft landscape could shift.

According to Marca, Kiper predicted Tennessee won’t pass on generational talents like Travis Hunter, Sanders’ former Colorado teammate, or Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter. If the Titans skip over Sanders, it could open the door for other teams to make a move—and that’s where the Las Vegas Raiders enter the picture.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper laid out his projections: Tennessee selecting Cam Ward, Cleveland grabbing Travis Hunter, New York picking Shedeur Sanders, New England drafting Abdul Carter, and Jacksonville adding Mason Graham to their roster.

