"That's a tough one man": Todd McShay drops his analysis if Shedeur Sanders goes to Cleveland Browns in NFL

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft drama couldn't get any more exciting. Originally viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, Sanders' stock has dipped following the rise of prospects like Travis Hunter, Cam Ward and Abdul Carter after the combine.

Rumors have swirled around Sanders potentially being picked by the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. However, the New York Giants, holding the No. 3 pick, are desperately in need of a future franchise QB.

Top analyst Tod McShay weighed in on the situation, explaining how things could change if Cleveland gets Shedeur before the Giants have a chance.

Looking at the current scenario, McShay speculates that Abdul Carter or Cam Ward could end up in Tennessee, and if Shedeur goes to Cleveland, the debate would likely come down to Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. WITH juicy prospects like Hunter and Carter on the line, it seems unlikely that quarterbacks will go as the first three picks in this year's draft.

“I don't think we're going to see a quarterback at 1, 2 or 3, I truly don't. And quite honestly, I can see a scenario in which Shedeur is sitting there, and they've got the decision to make between Shedeur and the top two players in this draft,” McShay said to Rich Eisen on his show this week." [1:05]

“That's a tough one man, and it is again for most organizations, it's Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. We're talking about elite pass rush, the second most important position in terms of the NFL, or we're talking about a generational talent, someone who maybe someone who's never done what Travis Hunter could potentially do, playing on both sides of the ball, what he does with the ball in his hands, his ability to take the ball away, all of those things for most organization, it's a no brainer.

“Giants, Brian Daboll and the clock ticking. You know, the noose around the neck is getting tighter and tighter. You got to win. You got to win now, and you got to show promise. So that part's interesting to me, but quite honestly, I think if it goes quarterback, one two, it comes down to Hunter versus Abdul Carter. I went with Hunter. It's kind of a coin flip at this point. I know this, it's a puzzle,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders - New York Giants move takes hit after Jameis Winston signing

On Saturday, the New York Giants made a big announcement of signing Jameis Winston to a two-year $8 million contract. It comes out to be a huge move, especially when the franchise is facing the wrath of fans for having a fragile quarterback room. This could have implications on Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft destination.

There have been reports of Colorado QB drawing interest from Brian Daboll's team but Winston could be a temporary solution for the current woes. Although he is not a quick-fix solution, Winston’s performance in the 2025 season could prove vital.

However, the projections around Shedeur Sanders to the Giants still have enough credibility since the franchise needs a long-term solution at QB, something that has been a major drawback after Daniel Jones’ exit.

