"That's a weakness within our program": LSU HC Brian Kelly speaks on Tigers' woes ahead of new season

LSU football coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday that there's a "weakness" within the program that could present major problems.

Kelly talked about the team's plans to shore up its defensive line for the upcoming season:

"It's the one area that, you know, you hate to be in the transfer portal for those reasons, but that's a weakness within our program, and we have to address it right now with the portal.

"And (with) the transfer portal is ... the one positive thing is that we can make that correction in our program right now, and we're hard at it. And to have a guy like (defensive line coach) Bo Davis and (edge rushers coach) Kevin Peoples who are so well regarded in this business, quite frankly, it gives us traction with the best in the portal.

"So, we're making progress there. We'll be able to address our needs there, and that's going to strengthen us for the fall."

Brian Kelly's Tigers have lost 14 total players to the portal, while only taking in six new transfers (via the LSU Reveille, the school's student newspaper).

Here's a list of who's in and who's out for LSU so far:

OUT

Laterrance Welch, cornerback: Arizona State

Duce Chestnut, cornerback: Syracuse

Denver Harris, cornerback: UTSA

Jackson McGohan, tight end: Wisconsin

Quency Wiggins, defensive lineman, Colorado

Tygee Hill, defensive lineman, Oregon State

Fitzgerald West, defensive lineman: Louisiana

Armoni Goodwin, running back: UAB

Tre Bradford, running back: North Texas

Logan Diggs, running back: Ole Miss

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman: Mississippi State

Zalance Heard, offensive lineman: Tennessee

Jalen Brown, wide receiver: Florida State

Bryce Langston, defensive lineman: FAU

IN

Jardin Gilbert, safety: Texas A&M

Zavion Thomas, wide receiver: Mississippi State

A.J. Swann, quarterback: Vanderbilt

Austin Ausberry, defensive back: Auburn

Jyaire Brown, cornerback: Ohio State

CJ Daniels, wide receiver: Liberty

LSU loses another player to the portal

Former top 15 recruit John Emery Jr. is the latest player to leave LSU and Brian Kelly, with the running back entering the portal as a graduate student on Tuesday (via ESPN).

Academic eligibility issues hampered Emery's career at LSU. He appeared in just seven games last season and will still have one more year of eligibility. That's in line with how much time he's missed in his career. He missed out on all of the 2021 season and early last year due to academics.