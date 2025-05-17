  • home icon
  • College Football
  • That wasn't shown - Bill Belichick exposes CBS for cutting out Jordon Hudson segments in viral interview

That wasn't shown - Bill Belichick exposes CBS for cutting out Jordon Hudson segments in viral interview

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 17, 2025 13:24 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been in the news a lot lately. Belichick has been on tour promoting his new book, "The Art of Winning." Hudson has accompanied him throughout and has been present for many of his interviews.

Ad

The couple got attention during a CBS Mornings interview at the end of April. Hudson interjected, stopping the interviewer from asking about how the couple met. Since then, there has been a big discussion in the college football world about whether she will be a distraction for Belichick at UNC. Despite that, Belichick included her in the acknowledgments of his book.

Belichick appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" on Friday and was asked by host Ryan Clark why he included her. He responded with a simple answer (Timestamp 0:50).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Because she had a lot to do with it," Belichick said. "One of the great ideas that she had was, when I was writing the acknowledgments she came up with the idea of why don't give them their page? Give Taylor 56, give Brady 199, give your dad 106, that's how hold old he would've been if he were alive today. I thought that was a great idea. So, we incorporated that into the book."
Ad

Clark then responded, asking if that question was asked during his CBS Mornings interview. Bill Belichick told Clark that CBS asked the question but cut it from the interview.

"It was asked, they asked about her," Belichick said. "Similar question that you asked about her acknowledgment in the book and the tribute pages that she did but that wasn't shown."

youtube-cover
Ad

Bill Belichick speaks about concerns that Jordon Hudson has become a distraction

In the interview with Ryan Clark, Bill Belichick spoke about the narrative that Jordon Hudson has become a distraction. Clark asked him how he can stay focused on football with everything that is going on around him.

"Yeah that's what I do, I stay focused on football," Belichick said. "Some of the other opportunities that come along, Jordon looks at those and can dig into them a little bit deeper. Really what she does allows me to spend my time on football and that's what's important."

Belichick is heading into his first season as a college football head coach. Although he has a long history of success in the NFL, it will be interesting to see if that translates to the college level.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications