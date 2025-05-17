That wasn't shown - Bill Belichick exposes CBS for cutting out Jordon Hudson segments in viral interview

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have been in the news a lot lately. Belichick has been on tour promoting his new book, "The Art of Winning." Hudson has accompanied him throughout and has been present for many of his interviews.

The couple got attention during a CBS Mornings interview at the end of April. Hudson interjected, stopping the interviewer from asking about how the couple met. Since then, there has been a big discussion in the college football world about whether she will be a distraction for Belichick at UNC. Despite that, Belichick included her in the acknowledgments of his book.

Belichick appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" on Friday and was asked by host Ryan Clark why he included her. He responded with a simple answer (Timestamp 0:50).

"Because she had a lot to do with it," Belichick said. "One of the great ideas that she had was, when I was writing the acknowledgments she came up with the idea of why don't give them their page? Give Taylor 56, give Brady 199, give your dad 106, that's how hold old he would've been if he were alive today. I thought that was a great idea. So, we incorporated that into the book."

Clark then responded, asking if that question was asked during his CBS Mornings interview. Bill Belichick told Clark that CBS asked the question but cut it from the interview.

"It was asked, they asked about her," Belichick said. "Similar question that you asked about her acknowledgment in the book and the tribute pages that she did but that wasn't shown."

Bill Belichick speaks about concerns that Jordon Hudson has become a distraction

In the interview with Ryan Clark, Bill Belichick spoke about the narrative that Jordon Hudson has become a distraction. Clark asked him how he can stay focused on football with everything that is going on around him.

"Yeah that's what I do, I stay focused on football," Belichick said. "Some of the other opportunities that come along, Jordon looks at those and can dig into them a little bit deeper. Really what she does allows me to spend my time on football and that's what's important."

Belichick is heading into his first season as a college football head coach. Although he has a long history of success in the NFL, it will be interesting to see if that translates to the college level.

