“The Arch Manning hype needs to be studied”: CFB fans boldly reject Texas QB’s spot on Top 10 returning players list

Arch Manning has a huge season ahead of him in 2025. The quarterback is set to become Texas’ starting quarterback following the exit of Quinn Ewers, who will be transitioning to the NFL. This has created a lot of expectations in the minds of the fans beyond Austin.

Manning is also highly rated in several quarters despite playing a backup role for Texas in the last two seasons. Many fans and analysts see him as one of the best players returning to college football in 2025, showcasing the level of expectations surrounding him.

On Wednesday, On3’s Ari Wasserman released a list of the top 10 returning college football players in 2025. The list had a host of top players, including Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 and defensive back Caleb Downs at No. 2. It also had Arch Manning, who was No. 8 in the ranking.

Manning's inclusion on the list has, however, gotten a lot of college football fans talking. Some fans believe the quarterback, who has only started just two games in his college career, hasn't done enough to deserve that spot.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online.

"The arch manning hype needs to be studied," one user wrote.

"Manning on this list is laughable," a fan wrote.

"Arch hasn’t played a meaningful snap why is he on here," another fan wrote.

"What exactly has Arch done aside from having the last name Manning?" a fan commented.

"Arch Manning is a little high for a backup qb. Not saying he won't be, but he hasn't done anything thus far to make this list," another fan commented.

Early betting odds place Arch Manning as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy

Ahead of his first season as Texas’ starting quarterback, Arch Manning is already considered as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Manning opened the Heisman odd with +700, according to DraftKings. This evidently highlights the immense expectations surrounding him.

Behind Manning in the opening Heisman odds are LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (+900), Penn State’s Drew Allar (+1000) and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik (+1400). Also in the mix are Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (+1500) and Jeremiah Smith (+1600), Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava (+1800) and Miami’s Carson Beck (+2000).

Manning will become only the third Texas player to win the Heisman Trophy if he eventually claims it, joining Earl Campbell (1977) and Ricky Williams (1998). He would also be the first quarterback in program history to claim the honor.

